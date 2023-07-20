Friday, July 21

PGCBL

Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22

No events scheduled

Sunday, July 23

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Watertown Rapids, 5 p.m.

Monday, July 24

PGCBL

Utica Blue Sox at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

