Friday, July 21
PGCBL
Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
No events scheduled
Sunday, July 23
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Watertown Rapids, 5 p.m.
Monday, July 24
PGCBL
Utica Blue Sox at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
