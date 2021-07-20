Wednesday, July 21
PGCBL
Glens Falls at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 22
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Albany 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Oneonta at Sidney 6 p.m.
FRANKLIN - Alice E. Ogborn, 93 of Franklin, was reunited with the love of her life, David, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at A.O. Fox Memorial Hospital, Oneonta. She was the last of seven daughters born to William and Goldie (Hayes) Fuhrmann. Alice married David J. Ogborn in 1946. David predece…
DAVENPORT- Michael Janitz, 67, passed away at home unexpectedly on July 19, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. with a service at 4 p.m., Friday, July 23, at Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home, 51 Dietz St., Oneonta. A celebration of life will follow at the Sixth Ward Athletic…
ROXBURY - Interment services for Charles Faraci will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 24, in Roxbury Cemetery in Roxbury.
