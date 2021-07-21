Thursday, July 22
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Albany 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Oneonta at Sidney 6 p.m.
Friday, July 23
PGCBL
Utica at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
ONEONTA - Nanci Ann St. Clare, 88, of Oneonta, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021. She was born May 19, 1933, in New York City, daughter of the late William and Anna (Taylor) Elbridge. Nanci worked as an executive secretary at ABC Records in Hollywood, California. She was also an entreprene…
ANDES - Wayne Decker, 86, of Andes passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021, at home. He was born William Wayne Decker in Delhi, to Edwin M. And Marian (Hyzer) Decker. On April 6, 1957, Wayne and Diane (Haussler) were married in Rochester. They celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this year…
CHERRY VALLEY - Ruth M. Snyder, 76, of Cherry Valley, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2021, at Cooperstown Center. She was born in Cooperstown on Oct. 15, 1944, daughter of Frederick and Elizabeth Lee. Ruth graduated from Cooperstown High School in 1962 and Utica School of Nursing in 1963…
