Tuesday, July 27

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Albany 7 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Oneonta vs. Smith Post at Saugerties 4 p.m.

Otsenango 16U Baseball

Oneonta at Cooperstown II 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

PGCBL

Elmira at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.

