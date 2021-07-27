Wednesday, July 28
PGCBL
Elmira at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Edmeston at Oneonta 6 p.m.
STAMFORD - Sheila F. Gifford of Stamford passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at Fox Hospital, Oneonta. Graveside services will be held for Sheila at 1 p.m., Friday, July 30, in Stamford Cemetery. Share condolences with Sheila's family online at www.macarthurfh.com.
FRANKLIN - John O. Thompson, 91, of Franklin, died on Thursday, July 21, 2021, at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta. He was born on March 4, 1930 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of John W. O. and Sarah (Majury) Thompson. John was employed for many years at SUNY Oneonta, retiring as associate regi…
