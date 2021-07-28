Thursday, July 29
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Edmeston at Oneonta 6 p.m.
Friday, July 30
No events scheduled
FRANKLIN - Please join us as we celebrate Justin's life from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 31, at 11792 State Highway 357, Franklin. Please bring a fond memory and a small appetizer or dessert to share.
STAMFORD - Sheila F. Gifford of Stamford passed away Jan. 6, 2021, at Fox Hospital, Oneonta. Graveside services will be held for Sheila at 1 p.m., Friday, July 30, in Stamford Cemetery. Share condolences with Sheila's family online at www.macarthurfh.com.
