Wednesday, July 6
No events scheduled
Thursday, July 7
LEGION BASEBALL
Johnson City at Oneonta, Oneonta High School, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Batavia Muckdogs at Oneonta Outlaws, 5 p.m.
Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: July 5, 2022 @ 10:56 pm
