Wednesday, July 7
PGCBL
Saugerties at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 8
Legion Baseball
Oneonta at Owego 6 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Worcester at Oneonta 6 p.m.
WORCESTER - Herbert Burton, 62, of Westford, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, peacefully in his home. He was born in Cooperstown to Hank and Myrna Burton, Dec. 9, 1958. He was a 1977 graduate of Schenevus Central School and went on to work construction and later starting Breakaway Farm i…
ROXBURY - Mary E. Slauson, 85, died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Delhi Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Delhi. Born Nov. 8, 1935, in Lexington, she was the daughter of Franklyn and Pearle Ives (Dent). She was a graduate of Grand Gorge Central School. She married Harvey A. Slauson on Decemb…
NORWICH - Thomas J. Mills, 71, of Norwich, passed away on July 2, 2021, at Chenango Memorial Hospital. He was born on Dec. 18, 1949, in Rochester, a son of the late Frank and Myrtle (Thomas) Mills. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Faucettee and Melissa Bryon; brother, Gary Mills; and…
