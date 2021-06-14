Tuesday, June 15
PGCBL
Saugerties at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
PGCBL
Albany at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Norwich at Oneonta Green Wave 6 p.m.
Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 66F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 15, 2021 @ 12:54 am
JEFFERSON - Howard F. Schrumpf, 92, of Jefferson, went home to meet his savior he loved and served so faithfully on June 12, 2021, at the Valley View Manor Nursing Home of Norwich. Howard was born in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on Jan. 13, 1929, the son of Foster and Myrtle (Walker) Schrumpf. Fo…
PRATTSVILLE - A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday June 19, for Diane Lane in Fairlawn Cemetery, Prattsville. Family and friends are invited to attend.
AFTON - A memorial service was held on June 5, for James "Bill" Poole, who passed Jan. 18, 2020, and his wife, Lorraine, who passed away on Aug. 17, 2020. The service was in Glenwood Cemetery in Afton, with many family and friends in attendance.
BAINBRIDGE - Holger "Corky" Striegler, 88, lifelong resident of Bainbridge, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his home on the farm. Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, June 14, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. Share condolences and mem…
RENSSELAER - Mary Ellen Murin, of Rensselaer, formerly of West Oneonta, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was 88 years old. Mary Ellen was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She graduated from Linden High School, Linden, New Jersey in 1950. She attended Trenton State Teachers College i…
