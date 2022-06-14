Wednesday, June 15

LEGION BASEBALL

Oneonta at Binghamton Post 80, Chenango Valley High School, 6 p.m.

PGCBL

Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 16

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties Stallions, 5 p.m.

