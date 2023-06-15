Friday, June 16 LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave at Vestal-89, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17 LEGION BASEBALL
Saugerties-72 at Oneonta Green Wave, 10:30 a.m./12:45 p.m.
PGCBL
Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 18 PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties Stallions, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, June 19 LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave at Johnson City-1305, 12 p.m.
