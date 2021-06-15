Wednesday, June 16
PGCBL
Albany at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Norwich at Oneonta Green Wave 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
PGCBL
Amsterdam at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A celebration of life in memory of Roger I. Porter will be held at the Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston, from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, June 18. All are welcome to attend.
JEFFERSON - Howard F. Schrumpf, 92, of Jefferson, went home to meet his savior he loved and served so faithfully on June 12, 2021, at the Valley View Manor Nursing Home of Norwich. Howard was born in Pennsauken, New Jersey, on Jan. 13, 1929, the son of Foster and Myrtle (Walker) Schrumpf. Fo…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.