Thursday, June 16
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties Stallions, 5 p.m.
Friday, June 17
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta at Schenectady, Collins Park, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Albany Dutchmen at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 16, 2022 @ 3:18 am
