Friday, June 17
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta at Schenectady, Collins Park, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Albany Dutchmen at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 18
LEGION BASEBALL
Amsterdam at Oneonta, Oneonta High School, 11 a.m./1 p.m.
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Amsterdam Mohawks, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, June 19
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Boonville Baseball Club, 4/6:30 p.m.
Monday, June 20
LEGION BASEBALL
Endicott at Oneonta, Oneonta High School, 6 p.m.
