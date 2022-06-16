Friday, June 17

LEGION BASEBALL

Oneonta at Schenectady, Collins Park, 6 p.m.

PGCBL

Albany Dutchmen at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 18

LEGION BASEBALL

Amsterdam at Oneonta, Oneonta High School, 11 a.m./1 p.m.

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Amsterdam Mohawks, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, June 19

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Boonville Baseball Club, 4/6:30 p.m.

Monday, June 20

LEGION BASEBALL

Endicott at Oneonta, Oneonta High School, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video