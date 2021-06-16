Thursday, June 17
PGCBL
Amsterdam at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Friday, June 18
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Albany 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Binghamton at Oneonta Green Wave 6 p.m.
EARLVILLE - Mary E. Watkins, 90, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Davenport, a daughter of Horace and Katherine Olmstead Burns and was a graduate of Davenport High School. On June 29, 1950, Mary married Gerald E. Watkins in Oneonta, and…
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A celebration of life in memory of Roger I. Porter will be held at the Pathfinder Village Pavilion, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston, from 3 to 5 p.m., Friday, June 18. All are welcome to attend.
