Friday, June 2

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown vs. Thomas A. Edison, at Union-Endicott, Class C Regional Championship, 4 p.m.

PGCBL

Boonville Lumberjacks at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 3

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Utica Blue Sox, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 4

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls Dragons, 7 p.m.

LEGION BASEBALL

Oneonta Green Wave at Utica-229, Murnane Field, 12 p.m.

Monday, June 5

PGCBL

Amsterdam Mohawks at Oneonta Outlaws, 5 p.m.

LEGION BASEBALL

Hillcrest-1194 at Oneonta Green Wave, 6 p.m.

