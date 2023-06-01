Friday, June 2
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown vs. Thomas A. Edison, at Union-Endicott, Class C Regional Championship, 4 p.m.
PGCBL
Boonville Lumberjacks at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Utica Blue Sox, 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls Dragons, 7 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave at Utica-229, Murnane Field, 12 p.m.
Monday, June 5
PGCBL
Amsterdam Mohawks at Oneonta Outlaws, 5 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Hillcrest-1194 at Oneonta Green Wave, 6 p.m.
