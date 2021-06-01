Wednesday, June 2
BASEBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Jefferson 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.
Milford at Downsville 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30pm
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Unatego at Greene 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Charlotte Valley at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
Charlotte Valley at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
BASEBALL
Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Deposit Hancock at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Morris vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Milford vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
