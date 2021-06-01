Wednesday, June 2

BASEBALL

Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Valley at Jefferson 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.

Milford at Downsville 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at West Canada Valley 4:30pm

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Unatego at Greene 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford at Oxford 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Charlotte Valley at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 3

BASEBALL

Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Deposit Hancock at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

Morris vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Milford vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

