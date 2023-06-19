Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 19, 2023 @ 7:29 pm
Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
PGCBL
Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Vestal-89 at Oneonta Green Wave, 6:00 p.m.
