Tuesday, June 20

PGCBL

Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 21

PGCBL

Saugerties Stallions at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

LEGION BASEBALL 

Vestal-89 at Oneonta Green Wave, 6:00 p.m.

