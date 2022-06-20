Mainly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 20, 2022 @ 10:55 pm
PGCBL
Albany Dutchmen at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta at Vestal, 6 p.m.
Oneonta Outlaws at Jamestown Tarp Skunks, 5 p.m.
