Tuesday, June 22
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Elmira 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Maine Endwell at Oneonta 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
PGCBL
Glens Falls at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Oneonta at Endicott 6 p.m.
Barbara R. Oles, 95, formerly of Gladstone Hollow, Andes, died June 19, 2021, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Arrangements are pending with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, Cooperstown.
