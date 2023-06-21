Thursday, June 22 LEGION BASEBALL
Oneonta Green Wave at Hillcrest-1194, 6 p.m.
Endicott at Otego Retrievers, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Boonville, 6:45 p.m.
Friday, June 23 PGCBL
Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs at Oneonta Outlaws, 5 p.m.
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 10:22 pm
