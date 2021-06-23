Wednesday, June 23
PGCBL
Glens Falls at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Oneonta at Endicott 6 p.m.
Thursday, June 24
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Oneonta at Oxford 6 p.m.
Lillian Dyer Musson of Gilbertsville, passed away on Dec. 14, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at Johnston & Stanimer Funeral Home, 60 Broad St., Morris.
Barbara R. Oles, 95, formerly of Gladstone Hollow, Andes, died June 19, 2021, at Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Arrangements are pending with the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, Cooperstown.
