Thursday, June 24

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties 7 p.m.

Otsenango 16U Baseball

Oneonta at Oxford 6 p.m.

Friday, June 25

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls 7 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Johnson City at Oneonta 6 p.m.

