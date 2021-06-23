Thursday, June 24
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties 7 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Oneonta at Oxford 6 p.m.
Friday, June 25
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Johnson City at Oneonta 6 p.m.
JEFFERSON - Patricia VanHoesen, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Robinson Terrace in Stamford. Born on Feb. 7, 1933, in Oneonta, Patricia was the daughter of the late Maurice and Loretta (Kelly) Nichols. She was married to the love of her life, Richard E. VanHoesen of 68 year o…
GUILDERLAND - Jane C. (Savage) Ferguson, 87, formerly of Oneonta, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home, outside of Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to call at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 28, at New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 916 Western Ave., Albany. A funeral…
