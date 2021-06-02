Thursday, June 3
BASEBALL
Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Morris 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.
CVS/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Deposit-Hancock vs. Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Morris vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Milford vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Friday, June 4
BASEBALL
Walton at South Kortright 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Gilboa-Conesville 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfurt-Schuyler 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Oneonta 4 p.m.
Herkimer at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley/GMU
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Oneonta 4:15 p.m.
