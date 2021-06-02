Thursday, June 3

BASEBALL

Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Morris 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Afton 4:30 p.m.

CVS/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock vs. Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

Morris vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Milford vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4:30 p.m.

Delhi at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Friday, June 4

BASEBALL

Walton at South Kortright 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Worcester 4:45 p.m.

Milford at Gilboa-Conesville 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Frankfurt-Schuyler 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Sidney at Oneonta 4 p.m.

Herkimer at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Deposit-Hancock at Delhi 4 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley/GMU

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Oneonta 4:15 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you