Wednesday, June 30

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Albany 7 p.m.

Legion Baseball

Oneonta at Binghamton-1645 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 1

Legion Baseball

Oneonta vs. Endicott at Conlon Field 1 p.m.

Otsenango 16U Baseball

Oneonta at Unatego 6 p.m.

