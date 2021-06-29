Wednesday, June 30
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Albany 7 p.m.
Legion Baseball
Oneonta at Binghamton-1645 7 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
Legion Baseball
Oneonta vs. Endicott at Conlon Field 1 p.m.
Otsenango 16U Baseball
Oneonta at Unatego 6 p.m.
Grace Robertson, 94, passed away on Feb. 4, 2021, at A.O. Fox Nursing Home in Oneonta. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 3, in the Riverside Cemetery, in Bloomville, followed by a celebration of life. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bloomville United Method…
SIDNEY - Clifford J DeGrace Jr., was born in the Bronx on Feb.22, 1949, and passed away in Sidney Center on June 24, 2021. Cliff's love for hunting and fishing brought him to the Sidney area. Cliff was a life long guitar player and you might have seen him playing local with the Side Track Bl…
Frieda M. Scanlon, 85, of Westville, died Friday morning, June 25, 2021, at home. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, at the funeral home wit…
