Friday, June 4
PGCBL
Mohawk Valley at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
CVS/Sharon Springs at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Walton at South Kortright 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Worcester 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Gilboa-Conesville 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Frankfurt-Schuyler 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Herkimer at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Deposit-Hancock at Delhi 4 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley/GMU
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Afton
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Oneonta 4:15 p.m.
Chenengo Forks at Oneonta 6:10 p.m.
LACROSSE
Seton at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 5
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Elmira, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Delhi at Greene 11 a.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford 10 a.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 3:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Walton, Oxford, Unatego at Sidney 10 a.m.
LACROSSE
Oneonta at Whitney Point 10 a.m.
Sunday June, 6
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 7
PGCBL
Albany at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at Milford 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys
Oneonta at Norwich 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls
Sidney at Norwich 4 p.m.
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Deposit-Hancock 3:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Oxford 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m.
