Saturday, June 5
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Elmira, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Delhi at Greene 11 a.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford 10 a.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 3:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Walton, Oxford, Unatego at Sidney 10 a.m.
LACROSSE
Oneonta at Whitney Point 10 a.m.
Sunday, June 6
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.
Monday, June 7
PGCBL
Albany at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Downsville at Milford 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys
Oneonta at Norwich 4 p.m.
Boys and Girls
Sidney at Norwich 4 p.m.
GOLF
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Deposit-Hancock 3:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Oxford 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4 p.m.
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday June 8
TRACK
Boys
Morris, Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4 p.m.
