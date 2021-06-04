Saturday, June 5

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Elmira, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Delhi at Greene 11 a.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Bainbridge-Guilford 10 a.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Greene 3:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Walton, Oxford, Unatego at Sidney 10 a.m.

LACROSSE

Oneonta at Whitney Point 10 a.m.

Sunday, June 6

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Glens Falls, 7 p.m.

Monday, June 7

PGCBL

Albany at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Downsville at Milford 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Delhi at Unadilla Valley/GMU 4:30 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Morris 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys

Oneonta at Norwich 4 p.m.

Boys and Girls

Sidney at Norwich 4 p.m.

GOLF

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Deposit-Hancock 3:30 p.m.

Bainbridge-Guilford, Afton at Oxford 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley 4 p.m.

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday June 8

TRACK

Boys

Morris, Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4 p.m.

