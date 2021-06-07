Tuesday, June 8

BASEBALL

Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 5 p.m.

Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock 5 p.m.

Union Springs at Unatego 5 p.m.

Schenevus at South Kortright 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa-Conesville at Afton 5 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Charlotte Valley 5 p.m.

Marathon at Edmeston 5 p.m.

TRACK

Boys

Morris, Schenevus at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

PGCBL

Oneonta Outlaws at Mohawk Valley 7 p.m.

BASEBALL

Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Greene at Deposit-Hancock 5 p.m.

Marathon at Roxbury 5 p.m.

Worcester at Schenevus 5 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Charlotte Valley, South Kortright, Windham-Ashland-Jewitt, Walton, Stamford, Franklin, Deposit-Hancock, Downsville at Delhi 4 p.m.

Cooperstown at South Lewis 4:30 p.m.

