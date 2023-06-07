Thursday, June 8
LEGION BASEBALL
Johnson City-1305 at Oneonta Green Wave, 6 p.m.
PGCBL
Glens Falls Dragons at Oneonta Outlaws, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 9
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Saugerties Stallions, 7:05 p.m.
Increasing clouds with showers arriving overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 10:13 pm
