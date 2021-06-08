Wednesday, June 9
PGCBL
Oneonta Outlaws at Mohawk Valley 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Oneonta at Susquehanna Valley 5 p.m.
Harpursville at Deposit-Hancock 5 p.m.
Union Springs at Unatego 5 p.m.
Gilboa-Conesville at Afton 5 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Charlotte Valley 5 p.m.
Marathon at Edmeston 5 p.m.
Delhi at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Greene at Deposit-Hancock 5 p.m.
Marathon at Roxbury 5 p.m.
Worcester at Schenevus 5 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/GMU at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Charlotte Valley, South Kortright, Windham-Ashland-Jewitt, Walton, Stamford, Franklin, Deposit-Hancock, Downsville at Delhi 4 p.m.
Cooperstown at South Lewis 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 10
PGCBL
Saugerties at Oneonta Outlaws 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
Sidney at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
TBD at South Kortright 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Sidney at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.