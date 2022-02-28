Tuesday, March 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chenango Valley at Oneonta, Section IV Class B Semifinals, 7 p.m.
Delhi vs. Union Springs, Section IV Class C Semifinals at SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.
Unatego vs. Newark Valley, Section IV Class C Semifinals at SUNY Cortland, 8:45 p.m.
Franklin vs. South Kortright, Section IV Class D Semifinals at SUNY Delhi, 7:45 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Oswego State at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charlotte Valley vs. Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D Semifinals at SUNY Delhi, 6 p.m.
South Kortright vs. Deposit-Hancock, Section IV Class D Semifinals at SUNY Delhi, 7:45 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Skidmore, 4 p.m.
