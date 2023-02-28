Wednesday, March 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi vs. Moravia, at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Unatego vs. Union Springs, at Tompkins Cortland Community College, Section IV Class C Semifinals, 7:45 p.m.
Oxford vs. Southern Cayuga, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Worcester, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Semifinals, 7:45 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Skidmore at SUNY Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Morrisville at Hartwick, 4 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
No Events Scheduled.
