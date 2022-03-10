Friday, March 11

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin vs. Smithtown Christian, Class D State Regional at Half Hollow Hills West High School, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Farmingdale, 3 p.m.

Saturday, March 12

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Chapel Field, Class D State Regional at S.S. Seward High School, 4 p.m.

MEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Western Connecticut State, 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Smith College at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

Sunday, March 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater (Va.), 11:30 a.m./2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 14

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. Central College, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, Ft. Myers, Fla., 9 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta vs. Western Connecticut State, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, Ft. Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.

