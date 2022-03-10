Friday, March 11
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin vs. Smithtown Christian, Class D State Regional at Half Hollow Hills West High School, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Farmingdale, 3 p.m.
Saturday, March 12
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Chapel Field, Class D State Regional at S.S. Seward High School, 4 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Western Connecticut State, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Smith College at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 13
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Bridgewater (Va.), 11:30 a.m./2:30 p.m.
Monday, March 14
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. Central College, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, Ft. Myers, Fla., 9 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta vs. Western Connecticut State, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, Ft. Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.
