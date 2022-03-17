Friday, March 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Heuvelton at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, Class D State Semifinals, 9:30 a.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Franklin vs. Sherman at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, Class D State Semifinals, 6:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. Alfred State, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, at Ft. Myers, Fla., 9 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta vs. Wisconsin-Superior, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, at Ft. Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount Saint Mary at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at St. John Fisher, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class D State Championship, at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class D State Championship, at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, 8:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
RIT at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
King’s College at Hartwick, 12 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cazenovia at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.
Monday, March 21
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Rochester at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
