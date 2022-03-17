Friday, March 18

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Heuvelton at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, Class D State Semifinals, 9:30 a.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Franklin vs. Sherman at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, Class D State Semifinals, 6:15 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. Alfred State, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, at Ft. Myers, Fla., 9 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta vs. Wisconsin-Superior, Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic, at Ft. Myers, Fla., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mount Saint Mary at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at St. John Fisher, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class D State Championship, at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class D State Championship, at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, 8:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

RIT at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

King’s College at Hartwick, 12 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Plattsburgh State at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cazenovia at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 21

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Rochester at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

