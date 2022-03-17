Saturday, March 19
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class D State Championship, at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, 5:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class D State Championship, at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, 8:45 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
RIT at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
King’s College at Hartwick, 12 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Plattsburgh State at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cazenovia at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.
Monday, March 21
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Rochester at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
No events scheduled
