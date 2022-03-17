Saturday, March 19

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class D State Championship, at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class D State Championship, at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, 8:45 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

RIT at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

King’s College at Hartwick, 12 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Plattsburgh State at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cazenovia at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.

Monday, March 21

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Rochester at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22

No events scheduled

