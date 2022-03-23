Thursday, March 24
No events scheduled
Friday, March 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
Adam L. Keator of Wilmington, North Carolina, formerly of Laurens, passed away Oct. 25, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, at Sixth Ward Athletic Club. Please join us as we remember Adam.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta. Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta. Share condolences at www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.
