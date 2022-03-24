Friday, March 25
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Russell Sage, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Cortland at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Houghton, 1 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Geneseo at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Eastern Connecticut State at Hartwick 1 p.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at IHSA Regionals, Saratoga Springs, 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, March 27
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 1/3 p.m.
Monday, March 28
BASEBALL
Richfield Springs at Brookfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.