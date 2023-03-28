Wednesday, March 29 BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Middleburgh at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Utica at Oneonta, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY Poly at Hartwick, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 30 BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Harpursville, 5 p.m.

Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

