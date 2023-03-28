Wednesday, March 29 BASEBALL
Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Middleburgh at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Oneonta at Chenango Forks, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Utica at Oneonta, 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY Poly at Hartwick, 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 30 BASEBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Harpursville, 5 p.m.
Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
