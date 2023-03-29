Thursday, March 30
BASEBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.
Chenango Forks at Harpursville, 5 p.m.
Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.
Friday, March 31
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.
Sidney vs. LaFayette, at Cortland, PBR Lumber Yard High School Classic, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Delhi/Downsville at Margaretville, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
MEN'S TENNIS
Rutgers-Camden at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, 4 p.m.
