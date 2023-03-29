Thursday, March 30

BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

South Kortright at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Charlotte Valley at Afton, 4:30 p.m.

Chenango Forks at Harpursville, 5 p.m.

Schenevus at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Roxbury at South Kortright, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, March 31

BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Roxbury, 4:15 p.m.

Sidney vs. LaFayette, at Cortland, PBR Lumber Yard High School Classic, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Delhi/Downsville at Margaretville, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

MEN'S TENNIS

Rutgers-Camden at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

SUNY Oneonta at Rochester, 4 p.m.

