Saturday, March 4 BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Southern Cayuga, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Championship, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cooperstown vs. Weedsport, at Onondaga Community College, Section III Class C Championship, 1 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Oxford, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Championship, 2 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK

State Meet at Ocean Breeze Indoor Track, Staten Island

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK

SUNY Oneonta at AARTFC Indoor Championships, New York, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 8 a.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at Farmingdale State, 12 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SUNY New Paltz at Hartwick, 3 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at William Smith, 12 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, March 6 BASKETBALL

Delaware League Senior Games, at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m. (BOYS), 6:30 p.m. (GIRLS)

MEN’S LACROSSE

Stevens at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

No events scheduled

