Saturday, March 4 BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Southern Cayuga, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Championship, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown vs. Weedsport, at Onondaga Community College, Section III Class C Championship, 1 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield vs. Oxford, at SUNY Delhi, Section IV Class D Championship, 2 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK
State Meet at Ocean Breeze Indoor Track, Staten Island
COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK
SUNY Oneonta at AARTFC Indoor Championships, New York, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at SUNY Morrisville, 8 a.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at Farmingdale State, 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
SUNY New Paltz at Hartwick, 3 p.m.
Sunday, March 5 WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at William Smith, 12 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
St. Lawrence at SUNY Oneonta, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, March 6 BASKETBALL
Delaware League Senior Games, at Roxbury, 5:30 p.m. (BOYS), 6:30 p.m. (GIRLS)
MEN’S LACROSSE
Stevens at SUNY Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
No events scheduled
