Saturday, March 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright vs. Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D Championship at SUNY Delhi, 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Delhi vs. Newark Valley, Section IV Class C Championship at SUNY Cortland, 12 p.m.
Franklin vs. Marathon, Section IV Class D Championship at SUNY Delhi, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at AARTFC Championship, Nazareth College, 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 10 a.m.
MEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. Roanoke College, Mountain Mash Invitational, Salem, Va., 10 a.m.
SUNY Oneonta vs. Ferrum College, Mountain Mash Invitational, Salem, Va., 12 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Canton at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Hartwick at SUNY New Paltz, 1 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Farmingdale State College at Hartwick, 1 p.m.
SUNY Oneonta at Stevens, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN
Hartwick at Morrisville State Show, 9 a.m.
Sunday, March 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Canton at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta at William Smith, 3 p.m.
Monday, March 7
No events scheduled
Tuesday, March 8
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Kortright/Richfield Springs vs. Greenburgh Academy, Class D Subregionals, at Johnson City, 6 p.m.
