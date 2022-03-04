Saturday, March 5

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright vs. Richfield Springs, Section IV Class D Championship at SUNY Delhi, 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delhi vs. Newark Valley, Section IV Class C Championship at SUNY Cortland, 12 p.m.

Franklin vs. Marathon, Section IV Class D Championship at SUNY Delhi, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at AARTFC Championship, Nazareth College, 10 a.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 10 a.m.

MEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at Ithaca, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. Roanoke College, Mountain Mash Invitational, Salem, Va., 10 a.m.

SUNY Oneonta vs. Ferrum College, Mountain Mash Invitational, Salem, Va., 12 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Canton at SUNY Oneonta, 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Hartwick at SUNY New Paltz, 1 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at St. Lawrence, 2 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Farmingdale State College at Hartwick, 1 p.m.

SUNY Oneonta at Stevens, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE EQUESTRIAN

Hartwick at Morrisville State Show, 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 6

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Canton at SUNY Oneonta, 12/2:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta at William Smith, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 7

No events scheduled

Tuesday, March 8

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Kortright/Richfield Springs vs. Greenburgh Academy, Class D Subregionals, at Johnson City, 6 p.m.

