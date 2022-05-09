Tuesday, May 10
BASEBALL
Laurens/Milford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Worcester at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
Afton at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs
Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs
Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs
Sidney at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs
UV/GMU at Delhi, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs
SOFTBALL
Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Unatego at Greene, 4:30 p.m., MAC Semifinals
Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., MAC Semifinals
Franklin at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Morrisville-Eaton, Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 11
BASEBALL
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, CVS/SS, Milford, Unatego, Walton, UV/GMU, Franklin, Deposit-Hancock, Oxford, South Kortright, at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.