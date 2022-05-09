Tuesday, May 10

BASEBALL

Laurens/Milford at Morris/Edmeston, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Richfield Springs at Schenevus, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Worcester at CVS/SS, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

Afton at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs

Greene at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs

Walton at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs

Sidney at Harpursville, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs

UV/GMU at Delhi, 4:30 p.m., MAC Playoffs

SOFTBALL

Stamford at Charlotte Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Unatego at Greene, 4:30 p.m., MAC Semifinals

Sidney at Deposit-Hancock, 4:30 p.m., MAC Semifinals

Franklin at Richfield Springs, 4:30 p.m., Tri-Valley League Playoffs

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Morrisville-Eaton, Mount Markham at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

BASEBALL

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, CVS/SS, Milford, Unatego, Walton, UV/GMU, Franklin, Deposit-Hancock, Oxford, South Kortright, at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.

