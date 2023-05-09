Wednesday, May 10 BASEBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Unatego/Franklin vs. Deposit-Hancock OR Bainbridge-Guilford, MAC Playoffs

Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Worcester at CV-S/SS, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, CV-S/SS, Franklin, Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus/Worcester, South Kortright, UV/G-MU, Unatego at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley vs. South Kortright, at Neahwa Park, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Germantown at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley vs. Roxbury/Gilboa, at Neahwa Park, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-Valley League Playoffs

BOYS LACROSSE

Windsor at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Brockport, at Cortland, SUNYAC Tournament, TBD

