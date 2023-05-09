Wednesday, May 10 BASEBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Unatego/Franklin vs. Deposit-Hancock OR Bainbridge-Guilford, MAC Playoffs
Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville at Margaretville, 4:15 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Worcester at CV-S/SS, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Waterville at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, Bainbridge-Guilford, Charlotte Valley, CV-S/SS, Franklin, Laurens/Milford, Morris/Edmeston, Schenevus/Worcester, South Kortright, UV/G-MU, Unatego at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Waterville, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 BASEBALL
Charlotte Valley vs. South Kortright, at Neahwa Park, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Germantown at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley vs. Roxbury/Gilboa, at Neahwa Park, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Valley League Playoffs
BOYS LACROSSE
Windsor at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Brockport, at Cortland, SUNYAC Tournament, TBD
