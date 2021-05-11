Tuesday, May 11
BASEBALL
Worcester at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Greene at Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Oneonta, Elmira at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Westmoreland 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Oxford at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Hamilton 3:30 p.m.
Afton, Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Sidney at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich 4:30 p.m.
LACROSSE
Boys
Whitney Point at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 12
BASEBALL
Norwich at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs at Morris 4:45 p.m.
Worcester at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Adirondack 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Franklin at Richfield Springs 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Laurens 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Sidney at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Little Falls 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.