Tuesday, May 11

BASEBALL

Worcester at Richfield Springs 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Greene at Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.

Susquehanna Valley at Oneonta 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Oneonta, Elmira at Chenango Valley 5:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Westmoreland 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Oxford at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Hamilton 3:30 p.m.

Afton, Sidney at Bainbridge-Guilford 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Sidney at Delhi 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich 4:30 p.m.

LACROSSE

Boys

Whitney Point at Oneonta 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12

BASEBALL

Norwich at Sidney 4:30 p.m.

Edmeston at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley Springfield/Sharon Springs at Morris 4:45 p.m.

Worcester at Milford 4:30 p.m.

Cooperstown at Adirondack 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Franklin at Richfield Springs 4:45 p.m.

Milford at Worcester 4:30 p.m.

Morris at Laurens 4:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.

TRACK

Boys and Girls

Sidney at Unatego 4:30 p.m.

Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Walton 4:30 p.m.

Afton at Greene 4:30 p.m.

Deposit-Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.

Boys

Morris at Cherry Valley-Springfield 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Little Falls 4:30 p.m.

