Wednesday, May 11
BASEBALL
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Union-Endicott at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Afton/Harpursville, CVS/SS, Milford, Unatego, Walton, UV/GMU, Franklin, Deposit-Hancock, Oxford, South Kortright, at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 12
BASEBALL
South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, Delaware League Championship, at Oneonta
Greene vs. TBD, MAC Championship, at Sidney
SOFTBALL
Deposit-Hancock at Greene, MAC Championship
Gilboa vs. Roxbury, Delaware League Championship, at Oneonta
WOMEN’S TENNIS
SUNY Oneonta vs. Lebanon Valley, at Cleveland, OH, NCAA Tournament First Round
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.