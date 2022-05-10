Wednesday, May 11

BASEBALL

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Union-Endicott at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Herkimer at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Afton/Harpursville, CVS/SS, Milford, Unatego, Walton, UV/GMU, Franklin, Deposit-Hancock, Oxford, South Kortright, at Delhi, Harbaugh Invitational, 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 12

BASEBALL

South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, Delaware League Championship, at Oneonta

Greene vs. TBD, MAC Championship, at Sidney

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Greene, MAC Championship

Gilboa vs. Roxbury, Delaware League Championship, at Oneonta

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Lebanon Valley, at Cleveland, OH, NCAA Tournament First Round

Tags

Trending Video