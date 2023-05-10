Thursday, May 11
BASEBALL
Charlotte Valley vs. South Kortright, at Neahwa Park Field 6, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.
Germantown at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.
Charlotte Valley vs. Roxbury, at Neahwa Park Field 4, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Franklin at CV-S/SS, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.
Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.
UV/G-MU at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Windsor at Oneonta, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Brockport, at Cortland, SUNYAC Tournament, TBD
Friday, May 12
BASEBALL
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 5 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Laurens/Milford, Tri-Valley League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cooperstown, Delhi/Downsville, Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester, Sidney, South Kortright, Unatego at Oneonta, Yellowjacket Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNYAC Tournament at Cortland, TBD
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNYAC Tournament at New Paltz, TBD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.