Thursday, May 11

BASEBALL

Charlotte Valley vs. South Kortright, at Neahwa Park Field 6, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Norwich, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Seton Catholic at Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Germantown at Hunter-Tannersville, 4:15 p.m.

Charlotte Valley vs. Roxbury, at Neahwa Park Field 4, Delaware League Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Richfield Springs, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Franklin at CV-S/SS, Tri-Valley League Playoffs, 4:30 p.m.

Harpursville at Walton, 4:30 p.m.

UV/G-MU at Bainbridge-Guilford, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Windsor at Oneonta, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNY Oneonta at SUNY New Paltz, SUNYAC Tournament, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNY Oneonta vs. SUNY Brockport, at Cortland, SUNYAC Tournament, TBD

Friday, May 12

BASEBALL

Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.

Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.

Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 5 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston at Laurens/Milford, Tri-Valley League Championship, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Cooperstown, Delhi/Downsville, Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester, Sidney, South Kortright, Unatego at Oneonta, Yellowjacket Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

SUNYAC Tournament at Cortland, TBD

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SUNYAC Tournament at New Paltz, TBD

