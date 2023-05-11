Friday, May 12
BASEBALL
Westmoreland at Cooperstown, 5:45 p.m.
Laurens/Milford at Worcester, 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Morris/Edmeston, Tri-Valley League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Westmoreland, 5 p.m.
Morris/Edmeston at Laurens/Milford, Tri-Valley League Championship, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Cooperstown, Delhi/Downsville, Laurens/Milford, Schenevus/Worcester, Sidney, South Kortright, Unatego at Oneonta, Yellowjacket Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
SUNYAC Tournament at Cortland, TBD
COLLEGE BASEBALL
SUNYAC Tournament at New Paltz, TBD
Saturday, May 13
BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 11 a.m.
Oneonta vs. Horseheads at Maine-Endwell, STAC Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 12 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 10 a.m.
Laurens/Milford, Roxbury, Delhi/Downsville at Milford, Weir/Chase Tournament, 10 a.m.
Oneonta vs. Berne-Knox-Westerlo at TBD, 1:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Sidney at Union-Endicott, Parkhurst Invitational, 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 14
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, Fast Chance Meet, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 15
BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Middleburgh at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
