Wednesday, May 12
BASEBALL
Norwich at Sidney 4:30 p.m.
Edmeston at Schenevus 4:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs at Morris 4:45 p.m.
Worcester at Milford 4:30 p.m.
Cooperstown at Adirondack 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Oneonta at Owego-Apalachin 5 p.m.
Franklin at Richfield Springs 4:45 p.m.
Milford at Worcester 4:30 p.m.
Morris at Laurens 4:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Cooperstown 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Boys and Girls
Sidney at Unatego 4:30 p.m.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton at Walton 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Greene 4:30 p.m.
Deposit Hancock at Bainbridge-Guilford 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Morris at Cherry Valley Springfield 4:30 p.m.
Girls
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs vs TBD 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Cooperstown at Little Falls 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13
BASEBALL
Unatego at Oneonta 5 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Unatego at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
Schenevus at Edmeston 4:30 p.m.
Walton at Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mt Upton 4:30 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Harpursville 4:30 p.m.
Afton at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
TRACK
Girls
Schenevus at TBD 4:30 p.m.
Boys
Laurens, Worcester, Schenevus, Richfield Springs at Milford 4:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Sidney at Oxford 4:30 p.m.
Windsor at Oneonta 5 p.m.
Bainbridge-Guilford at Delhi 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.