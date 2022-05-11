Thursday, May 12

BASEBALL

South Kortright vs. Charlotte Valley, Delaware League Championship, at Neahwa Park, 4:30 p.m.

Greene vs. Deposit-Hancock, MAC Championship, at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Deposit-Hancock at Greene, MAC Championship, 4:30 p.m.

Gilboa vs. Roxbury, Delaware League Championship, at Neahwa Park, 4:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

SUNY Oneonta vs. Lebanon Valley, at Cleveland, OH, NCAA Tournament First Round

Friday, May 13

BASEBALL

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Morris/Edmeston vs. Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Championship, at SUNY Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Frankfort-Schuyler at Cooperstown, 4:30 p.m.

Milford vs. Schenevus, Tri-Valley League Championship at SUNY Oneonta, 4:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Delhi, Sidney, Unatego, UV/GMU, Walton, South Kortright at Oneonta, Yellowjacket Invitational, 4 p.m.

