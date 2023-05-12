Saturday, May 13 BASEBALL

Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 11 a.m.

Oneonta vs. Horseheads at Maine-Endwell, STAC Semifinals, 1 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 12 p.m.

Richfield Springs at Remsen, 10 a.m.

Laurens/Milford, Roxbury, Delhi/Downsville at Milford, Weir/Chase Tournament, 10 a.m.

Oneonta vs. Berne-Knox-Westerlo at TBD, 1:30 p.m. TRACK & FIELD

Sidney at Union-Endicott, Parkhurst Invitational, 12 p.m.

Sunday, May 14 COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

SUNY Oneonta at Utica, Fast Chance Meet, 10 a.m.

Monday, May 15 BASEBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Norwich at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Unatego at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Middleburgh at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 16 BASEBALL

Heuvelton vs Morris/Edmeston at Cooperstown, 5:00 p.m.

West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

CSC Championships at Waterville, 4:00 p.m.

