Saturday, May 13 BASEBALL
Bainbridge-Guilford at Sidney, Tournament for Diabetes, 11 a.m.
Oneonta vs. Horseheads at Maine-Endwell, STAC Semifinals, 1 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Sauquoit Valley, 12 p.m.
Richfield Springs at Remsen, 10 a.m.
Laurens/Milford, Roxbury, Delhi/Downsville at Milford, Weir/Chase Tournament, 10 a.m.
Oneonta vs. Berne-Knox-Westerlo at TBD, 1:30 p.m. TRACK & FIELD
Sidney at Union-Endicott, Parkhurst Invitational, 12 p.m.
Sunday, May 14 COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
SUNY Oneonta at Utica, Fast Chance Meet, 10 a.m.
Monday, May 15 BASEBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Norwich at Unatego/Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Cooperstown at Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Unatego at Charlotte Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Middleburgh at CV-S/SS, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16 BASEBALL
Heuvelton vs Morris/Edmeston at Cooperstown, 5:00 p.m.
West Canada Valley at Cooperstown, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
CSC Championships at Waterville, 4:00 p.m.
